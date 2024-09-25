Watch Kelly Clarkson Cover Chappell Roan’s “Coffee”

On Tuesday, Kelly Clarkson belted out a predictably impressive cover of Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” with harmonies from Miranda Lambert. Today, the pop veteran performed Roan’s “Coffee” on her show’s Kellyoke segment.

“Coffee” is one of the more tame songs off The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess. Clarkson discussed the album after her performance, saying, “It’s such a good record. For a debut record, she had an awesome summer. She played two weekends at Coachella, drew record crowds at Lollapalooza, and was even featured at the Governor’s Ball, dressed in full-on Statue of Liberty drag ’cause why not?”

Watch her rendition below.

