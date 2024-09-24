Watch Kelly Clarkson & Miranda Lambert Cover Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” On The 30 Rock Roof

Much to her dismay, Chappell Roan has gotten really, really famous this year. Among her many new fans are Kelly Clarkson and Miranda Lambert, who performed a cover of her single “Good Luck, Babe!” on today’s episode of Clarkson’s daytime talk show.

Clarkson is kicking off a new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show with a full week of episodes filmed on the roof of NBC’s 30 Rock headquarters. Lambert, one of today’s guests, chatted with Clarkson about their mutual love of Roan’s music. Clarkson in particular had great things to say about Roan’s singing; she then proceeded to show off some spectacular pipes of her own. Watch the performance below.

In other Chappell Roan news, while some artists don’t appreciate fans being on their phones, she fully approves of people using a Nintendo DS to shoot photos of the gig: