Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Since releasing her debut album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess last year, Chappell Roan has catapulted into fame. The theatrical pop artist from Missouri opened for Olivia Rodrigo on a leg of the GUTS Tour, and she made her TV debut on Colbert earlier this year. Now, she’s back with “Good Luck, Babe!”

About “Good Luck, Babe!,” Roan said it’s the “first song of the next chapter” and it’s “about wishing good luck to someone who is denying fate.”

It’s her first material since The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, though she’s done a lot in the meantime. A couple of weeks ago, she gave an NPR Tiny Desk performance. On Tuesday, she lectured at Harvard Medical School and later played her final show opening for Rodrigo in Boston. Hear “Good Luck, Babe!” below.

The amazing, incomparable @ChappellRoan gave an amazing talk at @harvardmed today! a true queer icon doing good in this world :') literally SO SLAY and a room of so much queer love IT WAS SPECTACULAR!!! pic.twitter.com/rvEMxU7e6n — Sal Daddario (@saldaddario) April 2, 2024

LIV AND CHAPPELL HUG !!! pic.twitter.com/K2wniCP1IK — lily🦎 OLDER (@AESTRONOMIES) April 3, 2024