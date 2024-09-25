sm^sher – “the reaction”

Hannah Sommer

September 25, 2024

Last month, Imogen Mason of London’s Voka Gentle announced pit of mine, her debut album as sm^sher. The artist unveiled the lead single “beggars belief,” and today she’s back with its follow-up “the reaction.”

Mason says “the reaction” is “brash, relentless, and destructive,” while “trying to disrupt your reality and change your circumstances in the most dramatic way you can.” She added, “I love how bombastic this song is — at points comical — yet lyrically intense and raw.”

The sputtering synths sound wonderfully absurd under Mason’s detached deadpan. Experience it for yourself below.

pit of mine is out 11/15 on Scrawl World Ltd.

