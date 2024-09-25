Jennifer Castle – “Earthsong”

Jennifer Castle – “Earthsong”

Last month, Jennifer Castle announced her new album Camelot and released the lead single “Lucky #8.” Today, the Canadian singer-songwriter is sharing the sentimental ballad “Earthsong.”

“‘Earthsong’ was one of the last songs I wrote for what would become Camelot,” Castle explains. “Seeded from hope, imagination, destiny and resistance, the line that works on me like medicine is ‘I belong to the world.’ Feels good to say and mean that.”

Watch the video below, directed by Sarah and Jennifer Castle.

Camelot is out 11/1 via Paradise Of Bachelors.

