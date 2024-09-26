In April, Joyer released their new album Night Songs. Today, the brother duo is announcing an EP of outtakes titled I See Forward And Back, out next Friday. The celestial single “Glluu” is out now.

“We recently revisited these songs after Night Songs was put out,” Shane Sullivan explains, adding:

They were written around the early stages of the album so it was fun to go back to them post release. I was really into mixed media projects and always wanted to try making one cohesive visual accompaniment for a collection of songs. I like to look at the songs and video as being one big thing which is why I made each track blend into each other. We even tried to track some of them for Night Songs but realized we liked the warm and homemade feel of them and I feel like the production suites the visual style too. Although they never made it onto the final album, I still think it’s a cool extension of where we were at that time.

I See Forward And Back is mixed by Ethan Williams and self-produced by the brothers. They’ve got shows coming up with Horse Jumper Of Love and Wishy, both of whom also put out great records this year. Check out “Glluu” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Candy”

02 “Glluu”

03 “Crown”

TOUR DATES:

10/02 – Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 *

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room *

10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

10/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall *

11/13 – Arlington, MA @ The 4th Wall #

12/05 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas !

12/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade !

12/10 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza !

12/11 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall !

12/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill !

12/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo !

12/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar !

12/17 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors) !

12/18 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar !

* w/ Horse Jumper of Love

# w/ trauma ray

! w/ Wishy

I See Forward And Back is out 10/4 on Hit The North.