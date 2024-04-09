At the end of April, Joyer are releasing a new album, Night Songs. Over the past few months, the Boston/Brooklyn brother duo have shared “Drive All Night,” “Star,” and “Fall Apart” from it, and today they’re back with one more, the heaving “Softer Skin,” which features backing vocals by Sabrina Nichols, who also directed the track’s music video.

“‘Softer Skin’ was a fun one to write because it was one of those songs that just was a product of us messing around and jamming,” the band’s Shane Sullivan shared in a statement, continuing:

I love approaching songs like that every once in a while because it reminds me of the spontaneity and playfulness of making music. Some of the lyrics were inspired by this exhibit I saw about antique weathervanes from farms around the country combined with a recurring stress dream I was having. Every possible thing that could go wrong in ordinary life did; accidentally locking myself out of my apartment, trying to park my car and hitting every single car around me, things like that. I knew I really wanted to incorporate that into a song. I guess I’m kind of an anxious person and feel like I can be unlucky sometimes.

Watch and listen below.

Night Songs is out 4/26 via Hit The North Records / Julia’s War.