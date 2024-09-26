Watch MJ Lenderman Make His Solo TV Debut With “Wristwatch” On Fallon

They grow up so fast. Not that long ago, MJ Lenderman still felt like a bit of a secret reserved for our little indie rock bubble; now our parents are gonna start asking about him. Along with his backing band the Wind — which shares some members with his other band Wednesday — Lenderman made his solo TV debut on Fallon Wednesday night, performing “Wristwatch” from his great new album Manning Fireworks.

Earlier this year, Waxahatchee brought Lenderman along to do their duet “Right Back To It” on Colbert, but going solo at 30 Rock feels particularly huge. Also, he met Shaq while wearing a Shaq shirt. Watch him sing “Wristwatch” below.