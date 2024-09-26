Ex-Vöid – “Swansea”

New Music September 26, 2024 10:48 AM By Chris DeVille

Ex-Vöid, the band fronted by the Tub’ Owen Williams and his former Joanna Gruesome bandmate Lan McArdle, are back today with news of a new LP. They’ll follow up their 2022 debut album Bigger Than Before in January with In Love Again, this time for the Tapete label. Opening track “Swansea,” out now, once again makes the most of the Williams and McArdle’s voices. The pair sing an octave apart over a supercharged shoegazey power-pop backdrop, conjuring lovelorn disappointment with lyrics like “It’s always the same old story/ It’s like you do it just to bore me.” Listen below.

Also, here are a couple of tracks from Williams’ solo project Cotton Crown released back in May under the banner of this friend group’s Gob Nation collective:

TRACKLIST:
01 “Swansea”
02 “In Love Again”
03 “July”
04 “Nightmare”
05 “Pinhead”
06 “Lonely Girls”
07 “Sara”
08 “Strange Insinuation”
09 “Down The Drain”
10 “Outline”

In Love Again is out 1/17 on Tapete. Pre-order it here.

