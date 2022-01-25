Owen Williams launched a new project called the Tubs last year, but that doesn’t mean Ex-Vöid have gone away. The latter band, which matches Williams with his former Joanna Gruesome bandmate Lan McArdle, is about to release its debut album. Bigger Than Ever is dropping in March, and its lead single “Churchyard” portends great things.

The pitch on Ex-Vöid is that they approach classic guitar-pop of the Byrds/Big Star/Teenage Fanclub ilk with ferocity of a hardcore band. “Churchyard” suggests that formula ends up sounding like especially jangly and ebullient shoegaze, or like Joanna Gruesome without the abrasive detours, which is to say it’s fantastic and compulsively listenable. McArdle and Williams sing in fervent harmony throughout, and the sonic undertow is intense. The song climaxes with the refrain “I get so bored!” but chances are you will remain entertained to the end.

Listen below.

Bigger Than Ever is out 3/25 on Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.