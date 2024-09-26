Vampire Weekend Finally Give TikTokers Chappell Roan Meme Fodder

“I hope they play ‘Hot To Go!'” Spend a half-hour scrolling TikTok and you’re likely to come across a concert attendee reciting this punchline tee-up, normally followed by a clip of an artist who is not Chappell Roan singing a song that is not “Hot To Go!” The trend has gotten so big that Roan herself jumped in on the fun with Olivia Rodrigo. Now Vampire Weekend have caught on.

On their current North America run, Vampy Weeks have been filling up their encores with numerous covers performed impromptu by request. The renditions are not always perfect, but they’re always fun: They’ve done Oasis, Phoenix, the Strokes, Beyoncé, Pearl Jam, Led Zeppelin, Tim Robinson, and more over the past few months.

I guess some young queer women were in the audience at Vampire Weekend’s Toronto show earlier this week, because the band tried their best rendition of “Hot To Go!” And they sure did try! The TikToks, naturally, came rolling in afterwards to make use of the viral meme format. See some of those below.