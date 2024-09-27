Kylie Minogue – “Lights Camera Action”

New Music September 27, 2024 12:09 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last week, Kylie Minogue announced her new album Tension II, which serves as the sequel to last year’s Tension and features Diplo, Bebe Rexha, and more. Now, the pop veteran is offering a taste with the single “Lights Camera Action.”

“Lights Camera Action” is produced by Lewis Thompson, who also helped write the song with Minogue and Ina Wroldsen. It also comes with remixed versions of the track by Confidence Man, Zach Witness, and JACONDA. A music video directed by Sophie Muller premieres tomorrow morning. For now, hear the tune below along with the remixes.


Tension II is out 10/18 on BMG / Darenote.

 

