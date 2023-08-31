I don’t think Kylie Minogue could have anticipated what happened with “Padam Padam,” the intensely catchy lead single from her new album Tension. “Padam Padam” came out four months ago alongside the album announcement, and quickly turned into a sensation and Song Of The Summer contender. Minogue hasn’t put out a single from Tension since then, seemingly content to capitalize on the song’s viral long-tail. But today she’s returned with the album’s title track, a twitchily smooth dance song that doesn’t have any meme-inducing hooks, unless the chorus catches on: “Oh my god, touch me right there/ Almost there, touch me right there.” Check it out below.

A music video for the track, directed by Sophie Muller, will be out tomorrow at 7AM ET. Tension is out 9/22 via BMG.