Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2023

Song Of The Summer August 15, 2023 9:20 AM By Chris DeVille

Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2023

Song Of The Summer August 15, 2023 9:20 AM By Chris DeVille

Your votes are in, and your collective voice has been heard resoundingly. This year’s winner in our annual Song Of The Summer readers’ poll really ran away with it, receiving three times as many votes as the next closest contender. But it’s fun to see what else attracted big blocs of support, so as always, here’s a countdown of the top 10, followed by a playlist featuring all of your favorite 2023 summer jams. Have fun scrolling and streaming, and enjoy these last few weeks of the Dog Days while they last.

10. Wednesday – “Chosen To Deserve”

9. Big Thief – “Vampire Empire”

8. Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”

7. Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

6. DJ Crazy Times & Biljana Electronica – “Planet Of The Bass”

5. Troye Sivan – “Rush”

4. NewJeans – “Super Shy”

3. Carly Rae Jepsen – “Psychedelic Switch”

2. Militarie Gun – “Do It Faster”

1. Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

(The playlist is on Apple Music too, but it wasn’t embedding correctly.)

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Melle Mel Shares Statement On Eminem Drama: “Regrettably, My Response Fell Short In Its Execution”

3 days ago 0

Noname Responds To Jay Electronica Backlash: “I’m Not Going To Apologize For A Verse I Didn’t Write”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Pink’s “Raise Your Glass”

2 days ago 0

more from Song Of The Summer

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest