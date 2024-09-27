Lana Del Rey Apparently Married That Alligator Tour Guide

Last month, Lana Del Rey made a couple of short, cryptic public comments about rumors that she was dating Jeremy Dufrene, a Louisiana airboat captain who takes tourists on gator tours of local swamps. Now, it appears that the two of them aren’t just dating. They might be married.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene, who have apparently known one another since at least 2019, were filmed holding hands at the Reading Festival last month, and Dufrene was reportedly Del Rey’s date to model Karen Elson’s wedding in New York earlier this month. Now, TMZ reports that Del Rey and Dufrene obtained a wedding license at the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court on Monday.

British tabloid The Daily Mail has taken things one step further, claiming that Del Rey and Dufrene actually tied the knot on Thursday. The Daily Mail isn’t always the most reliable source, but the paper posted video of what appears to be Del Rey’s father Robert Grant walking her down the aisle at a backyard wedding. See for yourself here.