Jamaican reggae legend Horace Andy started recording in the late ’60s, and he released the classic debut album Skylarking in 1972. For the past few decades, however, Andy has been best known as a frequent Massive Attack collaborator. Andy began working with the British trip-hop collective in 1990, and his vocals, which often quote his old reggae singles, have appeared on tracks like “Angel” and “Hymn Of The Big Wheel.” When Massive Attack made their return to the stage earlier this year, Andy was one of their guests. Now, Andy has gotten together with post-punk veteran Jah Wobble to release an album of covers — including new versions of songs that Andy first sang long ago.

Jah Wobble was the original bassist of Public Image Ltd., and he’s been experimenting with dub reggae as a solo artist and prolific collaborator for decades. Today, Horace Andy and Jah Wobble released Timeless Roots, their new album of reggae covers. It includes versions of “One Love” and “Spying Glass,” tracks that Andy already recorded with Massive Attack, as well as new takes on Andy’s own solo songs “Skylarking” and “Natty Dread A Weh She Want.” It’s also got takes on some pop classics from previous generations.

Horace Andy recorded a pretty famous cover of Bill Withers’ “Ain’t No Sunshine” back in 1973, and he reprises it on Timeless Roots. The new album also has Andy and Jah Wobble’s takes on tracks like America’s “A Horse With No Name,” Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition,” the Beatles’ “Come Together,” the Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” and the Five Stairsteps’ “O-o-h Child.” Stream Timeless Roots below.

Timeless Roots is out now on Cleopatra.