Last we heard from LAKE, the Olympia indie-pop outfit were releasing a reissue of their 2009 album Let’s Build A Roof. They also spent part of May on a West Coast tour. Today, LAKE are back again with a totally charming cover of Counting Crows’ 2003 Shrek 2 highlight “Accidentally In Love.”

According to LAKE’s Bandcamp page, this reimagining was commissioned by 3GI Industries, which is releasing Shrek 2 Retold: “a crowd-sourced, scene-for-scene remake of the greatest sequel ever told… [which] features contributions from over 800 animators, filmmakers, musicians, and storytellers from around the internet.” That’s out tomorrow, Sept. 28.

Listen to LAKE performing “Accidentally In Love” below.