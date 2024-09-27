Action Bronson Cast In Darren Aronofsky’s New Movie Caught Stealing

Action Bronson has been cast in Darren Aronofsky’s forthcoming film Caught Stealing, according to Variety. He’ll be starring opposite Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Matt King, and Bad Bunny.

As a log line reads, Caught Stealing follows Hank Thompson, a burned-out former baseball player who is “unwittingly plunged into a wild fight for survival in the downtown criminal underworld” of New York City in the 1990s.

Bronson has appeared on the silver screen before, most notably in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (2019) and Judd Apatow’s The King Of Staten Island (2020). Variety posits that Caught Stealing will be Bronson’s “most substantial role to date,” so that’s pretty cool.

Caught Stealing is due to come out next year.