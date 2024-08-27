Bad Bunny Cast In Darren Aronofsky’s Next Film

Darren Aronofsky’s films — Requiem For A Dream, Black Swan, mother!, to name a few — don’t exactly align with what I think of when I think of Bad Bunny, which includes lots of campy outfits, car subwoofers, and the biggest album of 2022. But to paraphrase the reggaeton-pop singer himself, nobody knows what is going to happen tomorrow. A few years after we saw him fight Brad Pitt on the big screen, Bad Bunny is going to be in Darren Aronofsky’s next movie, Deadline reports.

The film is called Caught Stealing, and here’s its logline via IMDb: “Burned-out ex-baseball player Hank Thompson unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a dangerous struggle for survival amidst the criminal underbelly of 1990s New York City, forced to navigate a treacherous underworld he never imagined.” Austin Butler, aka Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley, will star as Hank. Bad Bunny’s role hasn’t been confirmed, but the cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Matt Smith, Liev Schreiber, and Will Brill.