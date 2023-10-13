The avalanche of massive fourth-quarter album releases is on. One week after Drake finally came out with For All The Dogs, Bad Bunny has released an LP that might be an even bigger deal. Bad Bunny only announced his new LP Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana — Spanish for Nobody Knows What Is Going To Happen Tomorrow — a few days ago, but there’s nothing tossed-off about the album. Instead, it’s a massive 81-minute slab of music that shows clear global-takeover ambitions.

In a very real sense, Bad Bunny’s global takeover is already complete. Last year, he released Un Verano Sin Ti, and it was the biggest LP of 2022. This year, Bad Bunny headlined Coachella. He teamed up with Grupo Frontera for “Un x100to,” a huge hit that played an important role in the sudden rise of regional Mexican music. He wrestled a huge WWE pay-per-view match in his San Juan hometown. He appeared in some movies. He showed up on the Travis Scott and Drake albums. And he released “Where She Goes” and “Un Preview,” two singles that appear on Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana.

In some ways, the new album sounds like Bad Bunny playing by the same rules as Drake and Travis Scott. There’s virtually no reggaeton on the LP. Instead, Benito is using sleek, moody club beats. There are some big guests on the album, including Arcángel, Bryant Myers, Eladio Carrión, Young Miko, and De La Ghetto. But none of those features appear in the tracklist; they all come up as surprises. On first listen, the album sounds less energized and ebullient; there’s no equivalent to Una Verano Sin Ti anthems like “Me Porto Benito” and “Titi Me Preguntó.” Instead, it’s a smooth, cohesive, and desultory — vibe music. Below, stream the album and watch the new “Monaco” video, in which Bad Bunny hangs out with Al Pacino and designer Wayne Diamond at the New York restaurant Carbone.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is out now on Rimas Entertainment.