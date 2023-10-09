Bad Bunny Announces New Album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana Out This Friday

Bad Bunny had the biggest album of 2022 with Un Verano Sin Ti, and the part-time wrestler is about to swing back into the ring to challenge Morgan Wallen for the biggest of 2023. He just announced that his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is out this Friday. (Or at least that’s the plan; as the title suggests, Nobody Knows What’s Going To Happen Tomorrow.)

In his recent Vanity Fair feature, Benito gave the vaguest descriptions of his latest project. For one thing, “It’s impossible that the album that comes after Un Verano Sin Ti will sound like it — never, ever. I am always going to look for a way to do something new.” Also, “I am playing around and enjoying myself, letting go. I’m being inspired a lot by the music of the ’70s” — [across genres, in both Spanish and English, the writer notes] — “but I’m not sure if this is going to shape my music, generally or just one song.”

Bad Bunny is set to double as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 21, eight days after the new album drops. Watch a teaser video for the album below.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is out 10/13 on Rimas.