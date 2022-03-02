Watch Bad Bunny Fight Brad Pitt In The Trailer For New Action Comedy Bullet Train
The upcoming action comedy Bullet Train stars Brad Pitt as one of several assassins stuck on a Japanese bullet train. Directed by David Leitch, the former stuntman who co-directed the first John Wick and went on to make other action movies like Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Hobbes & Shaw, the film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Bullock, and Puerto Rican trap star Bad Bunny. Watch Bad Bunny and Pitt engage in fisticuffs in the trailer below.
Bullet Train hits theaters 7/15.