New Music September 27, 2024 3:52 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music September 27, 2024 3:52 PM By Chris DeVille

Wet used to be a band, but like many bands, it has evolved into a solo project. Singer Kelly Zutrau continues to record under the Wet name, and as someone who has long appreciated her work, I keep checking for each new track she releases. In June, it was new single “Double,” created in collaboration with longtime teammate Buddy Ross. Today there’s another new track called “Rosy,” also written with Ross, featuring production from inc.’s Daniel Aged and Florence And The Machine guitarist Rob Ackroyd. It’s the kind of wistful, crystalline, R&B-influenced pop Wet have always specialized in, and it reminds me a bit of Konradsen’s spectral post-Blonde folk-pop too. So: another winner. Listen below.

