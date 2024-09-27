Today just so happens to be the 20th anniversary of Ciara’s debut album, Goodies, which is exciting. Ciara’s camp is releasing a limited-edition vinyl featuring two bonus tracks — “Crazy” and “Represent Me” — to celebrate. Also today, Ciara has Busta Rhymes on a new track called “Wassup”; it’s her second overall new single in 2024, following August’s “Run It Up” featuring BossMan Dlow.

“‘Wassup’ is a fun flex record,” Ciara said in a statement. “It started with a play on words on what we would say when I came up in ATL. ‘What’s up, what’s happenin?’ It’s somewhat of a Y2K moment. I’m tapping into my ATL roots! It’s a song that’s meant for you to have the ultimate fun. Busta ‘slaughtered’ the track with his classic, undeniable, and unstoppable flow. He brought pure edge and the perfect energy to the record to take it all the way to a special place!”

Busta Rhymes added: “Y’all are in trouble because The Queen CiCi and The Dragon got a Banger!! That’s Wassup!!”

Listen to “Wassup” below.