Yhapojj – “I’m Da 1ne”
19-year-old underground Alabama rapper Yhapojj is having a big year. In 2024 alone, our Artist To Watch shared “Moshpit” featuring Nino Paid, “Flock,” plus the album P.S. Fuck You, which dropped in May. Today, a week before he kicks off a North American tour, Yhapojj returns with the authoritative, 808s-blasted song “I’m Da 1ne,” which also comes with a Grand Theft Auto-themed video.
Watch and listen to “I’m Da 1ne.”
TOUR DATES:
10/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
10/05 – Berkely, CA @ Cornerstone
10/06 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium
10/08 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
10/23 – Washington, DC @ DC9
10/24 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground
10/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
10/27 – Boston, MA @ Sonia
10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
“I’m Da 1ne” is out now on Simple Stupid/Capitol.