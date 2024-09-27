19-year-old underground Alabama rapper Yhapojj is having a big year. In 2024 alone, our Artist To Watch shared “Moshpit” featuring Nino Paid, “Flock,” plus the album P.S. Fuck You, which dropped in May. Today, a week before he kicks off a North American tour, Yhapojj returns with the authoritative, 808s-blasted song “I’m Da 1ne,” which also comes with a Grand Theft Auto-themed video.

Watch and listen to “I’m Da 1ne.”

TOUR DATES:

10/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/05 – Berkely, CA @ Cornerstone

10/06 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

10/23 – Washington, DC @ DC9

10/24 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground

10/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

10/27 – Boston, MA @ Sonia

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

“I’m Da 1ne” is out now on Simple Stupid/Capitol.