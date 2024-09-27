Yhapojj – “I’m Da 1ne”

New Music September 27, 2024 4:35 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Yhapojj – “I’m Da 1ne”

New Music September 27, 2024 4:35 PM By Rachel Brodsky

19-year-old underground Alabama rapper Yhapojj is having a big year. In 2024 alone, our Artist To Watch shared “Moshpit” featuring Nino Paid, “Flock,” plus the album P.S. Fuck You, which dropped in May. Today, a week before he kicks off a North American tour, Yhapojj returns with the authoritative, 808s-blasted song “I’m Da 1ne,” which also comes with a Grand Theft Auto-themed video.

Watch and listen to “I’m Da 1ne.”

TOUR DATES:
10/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
10/05 – Berkely, CA @ Cornerstone
10/06 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium
10/08 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
10/23 – Washington, DC @ DC9
10/24 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground
10/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
10/27 – Boston, MA @ Sonia
10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

“I’m Da 1ne” is out now on Simple Stupid/Capitol.

Rachel Brodsky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer Pleads Not Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter Charge

3 days ago 0

Pink & Usher Explain Why Their Twitter Accounts Were Wiped Amid Diddy Scandal, Meek Mill Offers $100k To Clear His Name

2 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: The Smile Cutouts

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest