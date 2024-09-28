Watch Pearl Jam Play ’90s Deep Cut “The Whale Song” Live For The First Time At Ohana Fest

Pearl Jam are having fun on their tour. Earlier this month, the legendary rock band turned Ted Nugent’s “Stranglehold” into an anti-gun anthem. On Friday, the group played Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and gave a live debut to “The Whale Song” with Zach Irons, the son of their former drummer Jack Irons.

“It’s a song written by one of our great drummers named Jack Irons,” Eddie Vedder told the crowd. “We asked Jack but he could not be here. But we didn’t just get the next best thing, we got something equally as good as his dad, it’s Mr. Zach Irons who’s gonna join us on this next song. He’s gonna play guitar, left-handed, and we’re gonna sing and we hope it connects and sends vibrations to our friends under the water.”

Written and sung by Irons during the Yield sessions, “The Whale Song” later appeared on 1999’s Music For Our Mother Ocean 3 comp and their 2003 rarities comp Lost Dogs. Vedder also did “Future Days” for the first time since 2016 and Liam Finn joined the band for “Habit.” Watch footage below.