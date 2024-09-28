Watch Bartees Strange Join Julien Baker In DC

September 28, 2024 By Danielle Chelosky

Julien Baker’s tour kicked off earlier this week and has been full of surprises. In Chicago, she debuted the new songs “Middle Children” and “High In The Basement,” and on Friday she was joined by Bartees Strange in DC.

At the Atlantis, Strange and Baker performed “Ringside” of her latest album, 2021’s Little Oblivions, and engaged in an epic guitar solo. Earlier this year, Strange released the tune “Lie 95” and contributed to the stacked I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack. He’s teasing a new song titled “Sober” for Tuesday, and played it during his opening set. Watch the pair perform “Ringside” below.

@julienbakerbr Julien Baker e Bartees Strange cantando Ringside no show de Washington! via emma_rizen #julienbaker #julienbakerlive #barteesstrange #ringside ♬ som original – Julien Baker Brasil

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🤘🏾🤘🏾 (@bartees_strange)

