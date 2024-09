Russia’s Blankenberge are back with their first new music since their 2021 album Everything. The shoegaze crew have a knack for celestial, swirling walls of sound, and that’s exactly what’s showcased on “New Rules,” which they unveiled on Friday. The hazy, caustic guitars clash with Yana Guselnikova’s breathy vocals, and a cinematic synth magnifies the dreamy feeling. Listen below.

New Rules by Blankenberge