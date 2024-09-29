The Cure Tease Another New Track “Endsong”

Last week, the Cure triumphantly returned with “Alone,” their first new music in 16 years. It was the Best Song Of The Week. Now they’re teasing another single called “Endsong,” which, like “Alone,” will appear on their upcoming album Songs Of A Lost World. They shared a short instrumental snippet of the song on their Instagram stories today, but you should also be able to listen to it here.

In more Cure news, Robert Smith gave a rare interview the other day talking about the making of the album, which has been in the works, more or less, since at least 2019. But his eyeliner and lipstick would have you think no time has passed at all. You can watch that below.

Songs Of A Lost World is out 11/1.