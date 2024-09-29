Rainy New York weather did not stop Global Citizen Festival 2024 in Central Park on Saturday. Chris Martin of Coldplay was previously announced as only a speaker for the annual benefit event, but he wound up playing a surprise set alongside unannounced guest Ed Sheeran. Together, they sang a medley of four of their respective hits: Coldplay’s “Yellow” and “Viva La Vida” and Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” and “Thinking Out Loud.”

“I’d like to say how impressed I’ve been all day watching you be an incredible audience in the most challenging of circumstances,” Martin told the crowd. He’s been into surprise gigs lately! You can watch him and Sheeran below, if that’s your kind of thing.