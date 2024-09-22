Just because rock stars sing on the big stage doesn’t mean they can’t indulge in some karaoke, too. Chris Martin of Coldplay was in Las Vegas on Saturday for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, and after performing there, he hit up the local dive Dino’s Lounge for a little aftershow.

Martin arrived at the bar disguised in an oversized suit, wig, and glasses, and held a balloon for some reason. But he kind of gave himself away by singing the Coldplay song “All My Love” from their upcoming album Moon Music, which they debuted at a show in Athens, Greece back in June. Maybe they’ll perform it again on SNL next month.

Watch Martin do karaoke below. You can also watch him do an acoustic version of “We Pray” with Elyanna at iHeart Festival.