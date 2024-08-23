Coldplay – “We Pray” (Feat. Burna Boy, Little Simz, Elyanna, & Tini)

New Music August 22, 2024 8:09 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In June, Coldplay released “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” the first preview of their forthcoming Max Martin-produced album Moon Music. The band is back today with a new single titled “We Pray,” featuring Burna Boy, Little Simz, Elyanna, and Tini.

“We Pray” was debuted live at Glastonbury. So far Coldplay have also debuted “All My Love” in Athens and “Good Feelings” in Rome. On Wednesday, Chris Martin recruited tour opener Maggie Rogers for a performance of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.” Check out “We Pray” below.

Moon Music is out 10/4 on Parlophone.

