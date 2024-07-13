Watch Coldplay Debut New Song “Good Feelings” In Rome

Last month, Coldplay announced their 10th studio album Moon Music produced by Max Martin. The band shared the lead single “feelslikeimfallinginlove,” and on Friday they debuted an unreleased track titled “Good Feelings” live in Rome.

According to Rolling Stone, “Good Feelings” was initially meant for the 2021 LP Music Of The Spheres with the Chainsmokers, but it will likely appear on Moon Music with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr instead.

Coldplay also debuted a Little Simz collab called “We Pray” a couple weeks ago at Glastonbury during their record-breaking fifth headlining set at the festival. Watch their “Good Feelings” performance below.

Moon Music is out 10/4 via Parlophone.