Coldplay are releasing their 10th album, the Max-Martin-produced Moon Music, in October, but the rollout has been underway for a minute now. The band began teasing new single “feelslikeimfallinginlove” two weeks ago, and they debuted it in concert Sunday, the night before announcing the new album. Now it’s officially out there in recorded form.

Despite the involvement of a pop mastermind like Max Martin, who also worked on 2021’s crossover-minded Music Of The Spheres, “feelslikeimfallinginlove” comes off a bit more like mid-2000s imperial Coldplay with a bit more sparkle. It’s a ballad about huge feelings with a sonic scale to match, built for the kinds of gargantuan stadium sing-alongs that have been Coldplay’s stock in trade since before Grey’s Anatomy was on the air.

Listen below, and imagine what Dakota Johnson must have felt like the first time she heard it.

Moon Music is out 10/4 via Parlophone. Next Saturday, June 29, Coldplay will headline Glastonbury for a record fifth time.