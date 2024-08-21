Coldplay’s Chris Martin & Maggie Rogers Cover Taylor Swift In Vienna After Her Canceled Tour Dates

Later this year, Coldplay will release their new album Moon Music, from which they’ve shared “feelslikeimfallinginlove.” The band has also debuted “GOOD FEELiNGS” and “ALL MY LOVE” live. Tonight, they played Vienna and Chris Martin lamented the Taylor Swift shows that were meant to take place in that same stadium but had been canceled due to thwarted terrorist attacks. To please Swifties, he and opener Maggie Rogers covered “Love Story.”

“This is something we never do, but we have to do it today,” he said. “Of course, we haven’t mentioned that Vienna was in the news all over the world for all the wrong reasons. But what reached us was the beauty and the togetherness and the kindness of all of Taylor Swift’s fans.”

After inviting Swifties up onstage from the crowd, he added, “If this is not good, please, please don’t put it on YouTube because I don’t want to get in trouble with Taylor. If you can sing with us that would be wonderful. This is a wonderful song.”

Meanwhile, Swift just shared her first comments about the concert cancelations. Watch Martin and Rogers’ performance below.