Coldplay are still out there (eco-friendly) touring behind Music Of The Spheres, the 2021 album with the chart-topping BTS collab. But even if the live show is still branded around a three-year-old album, the band has been showing the first signs of a new LP rollout. They recently teased a new single called “Feels Like I’m Falling In Love,” and in Athens, Greece last night, they performed a new song called “All My Love” for the first time. It sounds nothing like the neon-streaked Music Of The Spheres material and is more like a classically Coldplay piano ballad. Watch footage of the song’s debut below.

The band played two concerts in Athens, and at one of them a man draped in an Israeli flag tried to rush the stage:

While they were in the city Coldplay also filmed a video for “Feels Like I’m Falling In Love.”