Chappell Roan, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, & Jelly Roll Will All Play SNL This Fall

Saturday Night Live has announced the hosts and musical guests for the first five(!) episodes of the show’s upcoming 50th season. It’s a rather uncustomary move from a series that tends to dole this kind of information out slowly and intermittently.

Last week we suggested some musical artists SNL should book for the first time this year. Two of them, Chappell Roan and Jelly Roll, are represented here. So are Stevie Nicks, Coldplay, and Billie Eilish. Ariana Grande will be on the show too, but as a host, not a musical guest, promoting Wicked.

The Sept. 28 season premiere will pair host Jean Smart (awesome choice) with Jelly Roll, who is suddenly everywhere. On Oct. 5, Nate Bargatze will return to host alongside Coldplay, whose new album Moon Music is out the day before. Grande is hosting the Oct. 12 episode with musical guest Stevie Nicks, an inspired pairing that will hopefully involve a duet. Oct. 19 it’ll be Beetlejuice star Michael Keaton and Tim Burton-adjacent pop superstar Billie Eilish. Then, after a week off, the show will feature John Mulaney and Chappell Roan on Nov. 2.

They’ve done a pretty good job of piquing my interest here. Still holding out for MJ Lenderman, though.