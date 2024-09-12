50 Musical Guest Debuts SNL Should Book For Its 50th Season

Saturday Night Live kicks off its 50th(!) season on Sept. 28, just two weeks before the SNL movie Saturday Night hits theaters, and we’ve got some suggestions for Lorne Michaels and his booking staff to maximize the quality of this milestone season. In no order, here are 50 musical acts that have never played SNL before that ought to make their debut on the show this year.

1. Chappell Roan

Obviously.

2. Zach Bryan

This one is also pretty obvious. Bryan ascended to stadium status at startling speed. He’s beloved by country radio listeners and people who say stuff like “I don’t usually like country, but…” He’d be appointment TV for a vast coalition of viewers.

3. Mitski

She’s hip, she’s now popular enough to sell out massive venues, and there’s a nonzero chance that her performance-art approach to live music would go viral.

4. Doechii

With all due respect to the most innovative emcees in the underground, TDE’s next up is the most exciting new-ish rapper who could feasibly be booked for SNL. Just keep her away from Katy Perry going forward.

5. Gracie Abrams

I know, I know, but I still think “Risk” is great.

6. Cash Cobain

We need a coronation moment for the king of sexy drill.

7. Pavement

Everyone loved the reunion tour! The movie is coming out! They’re playing the occasional fest! Tell me why it couldn’t work.

8. Djo

Joe Keery, the Stranger Things actor who plays Stephen Malkmus in the Pavement movie, also has a viral hit song as his musical alter ego Djo. Maybe he could do the double-duty thing as host/musical guest. (Side note: Keery was so good in the latest season of Fargo.)

9. Shaboozey

He had the #1 song in the country for most of the summer, so it would be pretty dumb not to book him.

10. Benson Boone

Not the most exciting choice, but his status as a rising star can’t be denied. I was impressed by how much he threw himself into his VMAs performance last night — and that he rocked a mustache and a sparkling jumpsuit.

11. Mk.gee

He’s in the studio with Bieber, getting praised by everyone from Clapton to Vampire Weekend, making moves, turning heads. The arrow is pointing up.

12. Playboi Carti

Technically Carti guested with Travis Scott on the SNL stage, but the inscrutable and influential Atlanta cult hero needs his own spotlight moment.

13. Lainey Wilson

She’s one of the hottest things going in country music right now.

14. Big Thief

Remember that “Not” performance on Colbert?

15. Tyla

She’s the biggest crossover star out of Africa in recent memory, so millions of eyeballs would be glued to the screen. Plus, we hear she’s great live.

16. The Smile

Radiohead have played SNL plenty of times. The Smile, however, have not. It would be fun to see all the social media reactions from washed-up, tuned-out friends noticing how much this band sounds like Radiohead.

17. Tommy Richman

Don’t tell Funk Flex, but this would be fun.

18. Paramore

Somehow, Hayley Williams and band have never played SNL. Let’s rectify that.

19. Soccer Mommy

Sophie Allison’s band has opened for everyone (including the aforementioned Paramore), earned the eternal gratitude of Bernie Sanders, and built up a devoted fan base who would love to witness a devastating run through “Lost” on the SNL stage.

20. Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican music’s breakout star is proving to have real staying power. He deserves this kind of look from gatekeepers.

21. MJ Lenderman

Do it for the culture, Lorne.

22. Wednesday

Speaking of Jake Lenderman: It does seem like the most critically acclaimed rock band of 2023 would be a good get, yeah?

23. Waxahatchee

Bring back Lenderman for this one too.

24. $uicideboy$

Our eyes have been opened for a while now.

25. Turnstile

They might finally be finished touring Glow On, but don’t deny them this glow up.

26. Jelly Roll

Hey, it would be better than Teddy Swims.

27. GloRilla

The Memphis emcee’s career survived the inevitable post-hype swoon, and now she’s locked in as one of the most consistent and entertaining voices on rap radio. Give her her flowers.

28. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

They’re touring America this spring, just saying…

29. Troye Sivan

He’s been the subject of an SNL sketch, now let’s get him on the show. The inevitable Charli XCX guest appearance would make it A Moment.

30. Latto

Like Carti, Latto has been on SNL in an auxiliary capacity, joining Jennifer Lopez last winter. But she’s way too much fun to reduce her to a bit player in somebody else’s SNL moment.

31. The War On Drugs

What better way to promote a new live album than to perform live on one of TV’s most venerated stages?

32. Jason Isbell

We’re as surprised as you are that Isbell hasn’t played the show before.

33. Sleep Token

The music is trash, but there’s no denying the spectacle.

34. clipping

New single out today, so they’re definitely back. Daveed Diggs could appear in some sketches, too.

35. LE SSERAFIM

This girl group now boasts one of K-pop’s biggest American hits. Booking them is a no-brainer.

36. NewJeans

Speaking of K-pop girl groups who should play SNL…

37. Bright Eyes

They’re out on the road promoting a new album this fall. The potential is there for Conor Oberst to go full Replacements on us.

38. IAN SWEET

Jillian Medford isn’t really SNL-famous, but her music is good, and she has ties to the SNL cast, so we can dream.

39. A$AP Rocky

Rocky popped up in a digital short with Donald Glover a few years back, but he’s never been the SNL musical guest. He’s supposedly releasing a new album this fall, though we’ll believe it when it’s out. The possibility of a Rihanna cameo alone is justification for this booking.

40. Jessica Pratt

Not quite in that SNL launch zone, but she did feature on the new A$AP Rocky song.

41. Nilüfer Yanya

The general public doesn’t know what they’re missing.

42. Flo Milli

Message to Lorne: Ho, why haven’t you done this yet?

43. Bonny Light Horseman

Anaïs Mitchell wrote a hit Broadway musical, and Bonny Light Horseman are Grammy-famous now. Pretty sure they’d bring the house down.

44. Bladee and/or Yung Lean

Let’s activate all those Drain Gang sleeper cells across North America.

45. The Armed

Maybe they can’t afford to tour, but they’re the best live band going right now.

46. Jamie xx

The xx played SNL once, but Jamie xx has never done it as a solo artist. He could bring out a bunch of guests and turn it into a party — and hey, he happens to have his first new album in nine years dropping next week.

47. MUNA

The band just keeps getting bigger, and Naomi McPherson is in the Saturday Night cast as Janis Ian. It just makes sense.

48. Bootsy Collins

This legend has a new album on the way, and you know he’s going to bring it every time he steps on stage.

49. That Mexican OT

The Texas Technician would surely show out if given the opportunity to bring the Lonestar State to Studio 8H. He just got a Beyoncé cosign yesterday, too.

50. The Dismemberment Plan

Whenever you have the chance to book an obscure but cult-beloved, quirky yet party-starting indie band that’s been broken up for two decades and only gets back together for the occasional weekend warrior gigs, you have to do it.