IAN SWEET – “Your Spit”

New Music August 10, 2023 11:16 AM By James Rettig

IAN SWEET have announced a new album, SUCKER, the follow-up to 2021’s Show Me How You Disappear. Project mastermind Jilian Medford is introducing the album with “Your Spit,” a hooky and blown-out rock song with the chorus: “Kiss me like you mean it/ Kiss me like you’re leavin/ Your spit tastes different/ Kiss me like you mean it/ Make me believe it.”

“‘Your Spit’ is about the joy and fear that surrounds new relationships,” Medford said. “The excitement that’s also accompanied by doubt. But I’d be lying if I didn’t say the song is just mostly about making out.”

It was produced by Alex Craig and Strange Ranger’s Isaac Eiger, and it comes with a music video directed by Brittany Reeber that includes cameos from Saturday Night Live‘s Sarah Sherman and Martin Herlihy. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Bloody Knees”
02 “Smoking Again”
03 “Emergency Contact”
04 “Sucker”
05 “Comeback”
06 “Your Spit”
07 “Clean”
08 “FIGHT”
09 “Slowdance”
10 “Hard”

TOUR DATES:
08/11 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #
08/12 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre #
08/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Skirball Cultural Center
08/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Rooftop $
11/09 London, UK @ Pitchfork Music Festival London
# w/ Please Don’t Destroy
$ co-headline w/ Why Bonnie

SUCKER is out 11/3 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.

Caroline Safran

James Rettig Staff

