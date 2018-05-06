Donald Glover, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd are Friendos, a rap trio that look and sound a lot like Migos. But for Friendos, working out their fears and traumas in therapy is as important as counting money in the club. “We gotta put in work if we wanna stay shining,” Redd raps. “Twice a week we go to Angela (Angela!)”

Dr. Angela, played by Cecily Strong, helps Thompson figure out why he repeats everything the other two say. Redd and Gambino use “I feel” statements to open up to each other. On the way out of their session they see Dr. Angela’s next patient, A$AP Rocky. Watch below.