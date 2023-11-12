This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live had Timothée Chalamet as host and Boygenius as the musical guest, and it was a very musical SNL. Most notably, in the middle of the episode, Timothée Chalamet and boygenius played multiple Troye Sivans in a sketch with Sarah Sherman as a patient and Bowen Yang as a sleep doctor. Sivan shared the clip on Instagram, writing, “WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD.”

Before that, Chalamet rapped about having a baby face during the monologue. The first sketch was a hip-hop roundtable with Chalamet reviving the SoundCloud rapper character he played last time he hosted. (It also featured Punkie Johnson as Mary J. Blige, James Austin Johnson as Rick Rubin, and Kenan Thompson as Cornel West.)

Also like last time, Chalamet did a “tiny horse” song pre-tape, this time with a sci-fi setting. Chloe Fineman played Britney Spears (and a bunch of other celebrities) in a sketch depicting stars auditioning to read the pop star’s audiobook. Those included Bowen Yang as B-52’s’ Fred Schneider and Punkie Johnson as Ice Spice.

Weekend Update had jokes about Bad Bunny and 30 Seconds To Mars. The Please Don’t Destroy short had Chalamet as a terrible musician about to jump off a building. Chloe Troast played an unloved orphan singing an R&B song to the moon (Chalamet) in a sketch.

And not music-related, but Alec Baldwin did a short cameo at the end of the episode in a Calm app sketch.

Boygenius did “Not Strong Enough” and “Satanist,” and Julien Baker threw her guitar at the end of the latter, calling back to when bandmate Phoebe Bridgers did that on SNL in 2021 and David Crosby got mad. This was also Melina Duterte of Jay Som’s SNL debut as a member of the Boygenius backing band.

Here’s all the video:

Next week’s Saturday Night Live has musical guest Tate McRae opposite host Jason Momoa.