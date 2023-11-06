Tate McRae Announces New Album, Playing SNL With Host Jason Momoa
It’s a massive news day for Tate McRae. The pop star, who’s been steadily rising since her days as a So You Think You Can Dance contestant, was already enjoying the biggest hit of her career with “greedy.” Now she’s been announced as a Saturday Night Live musical guest. Simultaneously, she announced her imminent sophomore album Think Later and its accompanying tour.
First, the SNL business: McRae will be the guest on Nov. 18 alongside host Jason Momoa. That’s a week after the previously announced Timothée Chalamet/Boygenius episode, which is coming at you this Saturday, Nov. 11.
As for the album, Think Later is dropping Dec. 8. That’s the cover art up top, which keeps the hockey theme from the “greedy” video going. The album was executive produced by Ryan Tedder, who has written and produced for a bunch of your favorite pop artists but also leads OneRepublic, so we’ll call it a net neutral. Although “greedy” has only climbed to #14 so far on the Hot 100 — surpassing the #17-peaking “You Broke Me First,” a jam if I may say so — it rose all the way to #1 on Spotify’s global chart. Don’t be surprised to see it crash the top 10 before the album drops, perhaps with an SNL boost.
Check out McRae’s 2024 tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
04/17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
04/18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
04/20 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Academy
04/22 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
04/24 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
04/26 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic At The Halls
04/28 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
04/29 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live
04/30 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena
05/02 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet
05/03 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
05/04 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Falkonersalen
05/06 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle
05/07 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
05/08 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin
05/10 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar
05/12 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622
05/13 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer
05/14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
05/16 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
05/17 – Paris, France – Zenith
05/20 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club
05/21 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre
05/22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu de Lisboa
07/05 – Calgary, AB – Hometown Show*
07/07 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle
07/09 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
07/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
07/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
07/17 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
07/19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
07/20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
07/21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
07/24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
07/27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
07/28 – Sterling Heights, MI– Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
07/30 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
08/01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
08/06 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
08/07 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
08/13 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
08/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Mann
08/16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
08/17 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
08/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden**
11/08 – Perth, Australia – Red Hill Auditorium
11/10 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
11/12 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
11/15 – Adelaide, Australia – AEC Theatre
11/17 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
11/19 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
11/21 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena