Tate McRae Announces New Album, Playing SNL With Host Jason Momoa

It’s a massive news day for Tate McRae. The pop star, who’s been steadily rising since her days as a So You Think You Can Dance contestant, was already enjoying the biggest hit of her career with “greedy.” Now she’s been announced as a Saturday Night Live musical guest. Simultaneously, she announced her imminent sophomore album Think Later and its accompanying tour.

First, the SNL business: McRae will be the guest on Nov. 18 alongside host Jason Momoa. That’s a week after the previously announced Timothée Chalamet/Boygenius episode, which is coming at you this Saturday, Nov. 11.

As for the album, Think Later is dropping Dec. 8. That’s the cover art up top, which keeps the hockey theme from the “greedy” video going. The album was executive produced by Ryan Tedder, who has written and produced for a bunch of your favorite pop artists but also leads OneRepublic, so we’ll call it a net neutral. Although “greedy” has only climbed to #14 so far on the Hot 100 — surpassing the #17-peaking “You Broke Me First,” a jam if I may say so — it rose all the way to #1 on Spotify’s global chart. Don’t be surprised to see it crash the top 10 before the album drops, perhaps with an SNL boost.

Check out McRae’s 2024 tour dates below.

November 18

Jason Momoa and @tatemcrae!!! pic.twitter.com/TQw2TNKeHV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2023

TOUR DATES:

04/17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

04/18 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

04/20 – Glasgow, UK – Glasgow Academy

04/22 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

04/24 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

04/26 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic At The Halls

04/28 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

04/29 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands – AFAS Live

04/30 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena

05/02 – Stockholm, Sweden – Annexet

05/03 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

05/04 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Falkonersalen

05/06 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

05/07 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

05/08 – Prague, Czech Republic – Forum Karlin

05/10 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

05/12 – Zurich, Switzerland – Halle 622

05/13 – Vienna, Austria – Gasometer

05/14 – Munich, Germany – Zenith

05/16 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

05/17 – Paris, France – Zenith

05/20 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club

05/21 – Madrid, Spain – Palacio Vistalegre

05/22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu de Lisboa

07/05 – Calgary, AB – Hometown Show*

07/07 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste Michelle

07/09 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

07/14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

07/17 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

07/19 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

07/20 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

07/21 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

07/24 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

07/27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

07/28 – Sterling Heights, MI– Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

07/30 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

08/01 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

08/06 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

08/07 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/09 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

08/13 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

08/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at Mann

08/16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

08/17 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden**

11/08 – Perth, Australia – Red Hill Auditorium

11/10 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

11/12 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion

11/15 – Adelaide, Australia – AEC Theatre

11/17 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

11/19 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

11/21 – Wellington, New Zealand – TSB Arena