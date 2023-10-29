Christopher Walken Recreated His Viral Foo Fighters Introduction On SNL

Foo Fighters were the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend — it was their ninth appearance on the show. They did two tracks, “Rescued” and “The Glass,” both off this year’s But Here We Are. Christopher Walken introduced the former, coming back to recreate his viral introduction from 2003, this time placing the emphasis on their name in the right spot. H.E.R. joined Foos for “The Glass.”

Before that, Walken had a cameo in the cold open playing the spirit of Halloween at the White House. (Former) Top Chef host and judge Padma Lakshmi cameoed in the chef sketch, and Dave Grohl appeared in a pre-taped lake beach country music video and an airplane sketch. A tribute photo of Matthew Perry, the Friends star who died yesterday at 54, was shown before the goodnights.

Here’s video:

During the show, SNL announced the next episode’s pair of host and musical guest: Timothée Chalamet and Boygenius on November 11: