Former Porno For Pyros Bassist Explains Why Perry Farrell Is “The Worst” Frontman And Slams His Wife, Too

Right now, it appears that Perry Farrell is not terribly popular with his bandmates, past or present. Earlier this month, Jane’s Addiction’s much-vaunted classic-lineup reunion tour fell apart when Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro mid-song in Boston, leading to an onstage fracas and the sudden end of the show. On a podcast interview last week, a Jane’s guitar tech claimed that Farrell also punched Navarro backstage. The band cancelled the rest of their reunion tour, leading to widespread speculation that the reunion is over. Now, Martyn LeNoble, former bassist in Farrell’s post-Jane’s band Porno For Pyros, has blasted both Farrell and his wife in a Twitter thread.

The Dutch-born bassist Martyn LeNoble joined Porno For Pyros when Perry Farrell started that band in 1992. LeNoble played on both of Porno For Pyros’ albums, and he also backed Farrell up on some later solo records. LeNoble started out in the recording sessions for Jane’s Addiction’s 2003 reunion album Strays — original bassist Eric Avery didn’t return — but was fired during the recording. He didn’t take part in Porno For Pyros’ farewell reunion tour last year. Now, LeNoble has some things to say about both Farrell and his wife Etty Lau Farrell, who’s acted as a kind of mouthpiece for Farrell amid all the Jane’s Addiction drama.

On Twitter last night, Martyn LeNoble posted, “I can say, unequivocally, that Perry has been the worst frontman I’ve ever worked with.” He describes Perry as “unprepared, wild eyed, not present, high,” and he calls Etty Lau Farrell a “horrible person.” Here’s what LeNoble has to say:

I can say, unequivocally, that Perry has been the worst frontman I’ve ever worked with. Always a kind word, followed by shitty actions. The fish rots from the head down. I still don’t understand how he channeled some of those great lyrics & vocals on the first two Jane’s records. And I’ve worked with some “difficult” singers. All kinder, better, and more talented. I judge people by their actions… not by their banter about “spiritually”. @marklanegan @TheScottWeiland Layne, @theimposter etc. Perry doesn’t show up for rehearsals, sound checks, writing, etc. He jumps in late with shitty lyrics. Some I had to tell him were terrible. Unprepared, wild eyed, not present, high. Motherfucker does it over and over again. And Etty is a horrible person. “I will sue you…. We have money to burn” Let’s see where that goes. The worst with the biggest ego.

I can say, unequivocally, that Perry has been the worst frontman I've ever worked with. Always a kind word, followed by shitty actions. The fish rots from the head down. I still don't understand how he channeled some of those great lyrics & vocals on the first two Jane's records. — Martyn LeNoble (@martynlenoble) September 30, 2024

Perry doesn't show up for rehearsals, sound checks, writing, etc. He jumps in late with shitty lyrics. Some I had to tell him were terrible. Unprepared, wild eyed, not present, high. Motherfucker does it over and over again. — Martyn LeNoble (@martynlenoble) September 30, 2024