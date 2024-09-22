Perry Farrell has been, to put it lightly, going through it lately. After reuiniting his band’s original lineup, the Jane’s Addiction frontman started an onstage fistfight with guitarist Dave Navarro in Boston a couple of weeks ago, leading to the cancellation of the rest of their tour (marking the second time their opening act Crawlers have had to cancel a North American tour this fall). I feel terrible for Navarro, but you’ve got to be in a pretty bad place mentally if you’re throwing punches at your bandmate. The rest of Jane’s Addiction called for Farrell to get professional treatment, and now, his wife has issued a statement confirming that treatment is on the way.

In an Instagram post late Saturday night, Etty Lau Farrell wrote that her husband has scheduled appointments with an ENT doctor and a neurologist. As for the “other false narratives” floating around — perhaps including rumors of Jane’s Addiction’s breakup — she’s pleading the fifth. Here’s her full statement:

Beyond grateful and so very humbled we are, to all the dears that have taken the time to send us such beautiful words of love and support – checking in over and over again to make sure we are well taken care of. Offering love and compassion, words of kindness, and even your homes for us to escape to… Like attracts like. Kindness attracts kindness. As you know, Perry is the gentlest of souls. We are equally astonished at Perry’s physical outburst as you are – but you must know that Perry must had been pushed to his absolute limit.. to that end we apologize. We are taking a bit of time to ourselves, to reflect and to heal. Perry already has appointments with a otolaryngologist and a neurologist. If you know and love Perry well, you know there’s no need for me to address the other false narratives. Our souls know. With all of your love, kindness, compassion and support, you know, Perry will persevere.. He will recover. He will be happy again. He will once again be able to share his music, vision and artistry – unbridled. Make no mistake when he’s ready he will take another giant leap over obstacles to make us laugh, think, while changing the world together. We can rejoice together then. And you will know, we would not have been able to do it without you.

Following that onstage fight, Jane’s Addiction quietly shared the studio version of a song called “True Love” on Friday. Navarro wrote along with the song’s release: “I am proud of the work we did on this song but I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live… I am gutted that things ended this way and that so many jobs were lost as a result. May all of our hearts mend together.” I’m guessing we’ll have to wait a bit before that supposed comeback album.