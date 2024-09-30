BTS’ Suga Learns His Sentence For Scootering While Intoxicated

Last month, Suga, one of the members of the hugely popular South Korean boy band BTS, was caught driving an electric scooter while intoxicated. Suga made a public apology, and then he apologized again for not being penitent enough in his first apology. Now, Reuters reports that a judge at Seoul Western District Court has fined Suga 15 million won, or about $11,500. Suga can apply for a regular trial within seven days of the judge’s decision.

Right now, BTS are on hiatus as the group’s members fulfill their compulsory South Korean military service. The 31-year-old Suga has been serving as a social service agent in South Korea since last year. Since his drunk driving incident, BTS fans have been petitioning Suga to leave the group.

In vaguely related news, Jennie, a member of the K-pop girl group BlackPink, recently issued a formal apology after being filmed vaping indoors in Italy. In a Harper’s Bazaar feature, Jennie explains why she’d have to make such an apology: “What can I do? If Korean people think it’s wrong, I’ve got to make up for it… It’s like, I get why you guys are upset. It’s cultural, it’s history. It’s time. And I can’t go against time.” The life of a K-pop idol does not seem easy.