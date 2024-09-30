Almost 30 years ago, Pearl Jam contributed to the first MOM: Music For Our Mother Ocean compilation. They recorded a cover of “Gremmie Out Of Control,” a novelty ’60s surf song originally performed by the Silly Surfers. On Sunday, at the annual Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, Pearl Jam played the cover live for the first time.

“We’re gonna play a song tonight — that we’ve never played before, and very well may never play again,” Eddie Vedder told the crowd before introducing longtime producer Brendan O’Brien, who was filling in on guitar for the song. Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard also shared vocal duties with Vedder.

In other Ohana news, Vedder also joined sets by Cat Power, Crowded House, and Glen Hansard throughout the weekend, and on Sunday he performed a combination of “Last Kiss” and Taylor Swift’s “The Best Day” with his daughter Harper. On Friday, they also dusted off their 1999 deep cut “The Whale Song” with Zach Irons, the son of their former drummer Jack Irons. Watch the more recent performances below.