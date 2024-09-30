Alan Sparhawk Finds His Voice Again

The sun has set by the time I park in Shafer, Minnesota, and the night is so still that you’d be mistaken for thinking no music was there at all. I can barely see what’s ahead of me with each footfall, if not for the crunch of gravel beneath my feet, and the dim light of the sculpture garden lobby ahead. As I pass through the sliding doors and emerge through the other side of the building, into the sprawling field, the drone of the instruments finally takes shape. A small bonfire quietly kicks its embers into the darkness, as if spitting what it can out into the unyielding black. Beyond, discontinuous shots of nature are projected against a screen — first single images, and then split screens, before splintering into miniature grids, tableaus of greens and blues.

I spot the outlines of at least six people on the stage — among them, other Minnesota locals like bluegrass-folk guitarist Dave Simonett from Trampled By Turtles and ambient pop artist the Nunnery — and I can barely make out their faces from the shadows that the light casts. But Alan Sparhawk’s figure is unmistakable — the way his shoulder-length curls drape his torso, the meditative stance he takes, hovering over the guitar effects pedals by his feet. There’s a shrouded grace to the way he plays, merging into the periphery of his peers, no more prominent than anyone else performing. He becomes the hum of the evening — the soft buzz of insects, the silent flickers of verdant scenery on the screen behind him. He becomes what harmony emerges in the stillness, the music that can be wrested out of the darkest nights.

***

“I’m not mad at God,” Sparhawk says. It’s earlier the same day, and he sits on the other end of a Zoom call from his home in Duluth. The lighting is dim, letting only the soft whispers of morning sun seep in against the dark olive walls. Sparhawk stares offscreen, somewhere toward the corner of the room. In the pause, he deliberates over his next words, as if trying to explain a thought he’s been chewing over. “But I am kind of curious,” he continues, slower now, “where God is.”

It’s about 45 minutes into our call, and we’re finding it’s impossible to talk about the songwriter’s new solo record White Roses, My God without talking about the grief that surrounds it. “I’ve never felt so much nothingness, so much emptiness,” he says about the feeling. “It’s weird, because it does make you question: ‘What was I feeling when I was feeling God before? What was I feeling when I was feeling the eternal nature of someone’s soul?'” He stops again, his eyes cast upward. “And I’m not ruling out the possibility that, at some point, it’ll kick in and I’ll feel those feelings again, and I’ll feel that presence, and I’ll feel her presence even.”

The lower part of his face twitches, his chin pressed against his palm, as he says, “It’s been a shock. Maybe it’s a test. Maybe this is just the next level of existence and spirituality that needs to be grappled with. But I’m not ashamed to say that it’s definitely been a shock, and I’m looking at things a little harder now.”

For three decades, Sparhawk and his wife Mimi Parker were the voices and souls behind Low. Sparhawk’s guitar was patient and melancholic, but often holding the capacity for lacerated anguish, and Parker’s drums were always the steady, measured beating heart of any given song. The group charted a seminal career that only seemed to further blossom, creatively and critically, as the years went on. Their early slowcore records like The Curtain Hits The Cast and Things We Lost In The Fire found the two stirring all the emotion that could be mustered out of stillness, while their later BJ Burton-produced releases like Double Negative and HEY WHAT wrenched the hurt and pain beneath their songwriting into noisy, harrowing pop songs, equal parts fraying and hopeful. But the change in direction, tragically, became a mirror for what was happening in the midst of HEY WHAT’s creation, as Parker passed away in 2022 at the age of 55 following a two-year battle with ovarian cancer.

The music that Sparhawk made following this loss takes on an entirely new form. Within the first moments of White Roses, My God, the difference is stark. Opener “Get Still” sets the scene with forlorn synthesizer loops and drum machines dominating the mix; when Sparhawk’s voice finally comes in, it’s pitch-shifted beyond recognition, his words only half-legible, often seemingly made up of stream-of-consciousness phrases or imagery. If the music of Low was about painting a feeling so vividly that you couldn’t look away from it, White Roses, My God submerges you in the deep-sea depths of its emotions, a complete sensory embrace that swallows you whole as it works to make sense of the unimaginable.

For Sparhawk, the tracks just naturally “fell out.” In the months following Parker’s passing, he set up a space in his garage for his son Cyrus and his friends to mess around with a synthesizer, drum machine, and Helicon VoiceTone Correct pedal. “When the kids would use it, it would be pretty inspiring,” Sparhawk says, in his warm baritone rumble. “I found myself messing around with those things too. I’m a constantly curious musician.” In messing around with the setup, he became enamored with the idiosyncrasies of how the rigid parameters of the tech, such as locking a synthesizer’s MIDI output to a drum machine and hard-pitching a vocal take to a specific key, jutted up against his own impulses and subjectivity. “You’re getting this cross of human decision-making and input, but being facilitated by machines that are locked up and working together.”

Deliberate attempts at turning these experiments into a full-fledged endeavor, let alone as a means to process his loss, were never the intended outcome. “I’d just sit down for an hour and improvise with the machines to see what would happen. And, sometimes,” Sparhawk adds, gesticulating with his arms, “I’d feel some vocals inside me welling up. Something would click and inspire something spontaneous. The more I did that, the more I was able to just hang with it and try things. You spend 20 minutes poking around and not finding anything, and then suddenly, something would come together and something would come out of you.” As songs and fragments began coming together, Sparhawk started showing what he had, first to Cyrus, and then to his fellow Duluth musician friend Nat Harvie, both of whom enthusiastically encouraged his pursuit of this new approach.

“I remember that feeling from writing for years,” he adds. “You sit with a guitar and strum and mumble, and every once in a while, you’d step into something that has some life or spirit. Sometimes a phrase would come out of you, or sometimes it would inspire a whole song. This stuff was just different parameters from what I’m used to, and it took a while before I started looking at it as something valid at all.”

Sparhawk’s impulse to lean into what the voice pedal could do came from this same pull toward curiosity and experimentation. He picked up the Helicon pedal cheap, drawn to how radically unusual its possibilities for altering the human voice could be. (The press notes for White Roses, My God cite everything from the Camille alter ego of Prince, another Minnesotan, to the bracing pitch manipulation of 100 gecs.) “It’s pretty intense after having so much time singing through a mic and hearing your voice,” Sparhawk explains. “At least, for a while, every way I’ve made music and sung before is pretty loaded. It’s really a shock and takes you aback when you sing into the mic and something else comes out, especially if it’s something you still have some control over. There’s something about having the pitch controlled — it forces you to only hit the right notes. When you take pitch accuracy off the table, it brings in a lot more room for texture.”

In hindsight, though, the deeper implications of this choice aren’t lost on Sparhawk. Though he wasn’t consciously trying to “find a new voice,” he says he recognizes the draw in speaking and expressing himself in a way that was alien from the methods so closely tied with his previous decades of material with Parker. “Grief makes you rethink everything. Sometimes, you’ll look at something you’ve looked at your whole life, and suddenly it’s changed now: ‘I don’t know if I want to hear that, I don’t know if I want to make that sound anymore.’ The part of me when I was young that wanted to be heard and understood has changed a bit, matured.” It’s palpable in the way the voice manipulation on the record obfuscates the sentiments at times, more often becoming about the sonic register and emotional timbre of a melody more than the legibility of the lyrics. On much of “Black Water,” which sits at the midpoint of the record, Sparhawk’s words sound more like rhythmic, harried exhalations.

On the impulse to make everything immediately understood (or go in the opposite direction entirely), Sparhawk says, “I’ve gone through some experiences that really changed my perspective about that. Thirty years of getting up on stage and talking about my feelings… I’ve gotten to explain myself. And, at a certain point, you go, ‘What do I have to say, then? What’s valid? What justifies me continuing to be this guy standing in front of people and singing to them?’ But I’ve had some good friends reassure me and go, ‘No, no, people want to hear your voice. Do your art.'”

Sparhawk lifts up his shoulders in a shrug, and says about the voice manipulation, “Maybe it made me excited to sing again.” He softly chuckles — maybe at how straightforward the answer is, maybe at reliving some of the catharsis that this newfound approach brought him — and puts his hands to his head, tousling his own hair. “I found myself able to be a lot more free. Over time, you get hung up on what your voice is supposed to be saying. There’s stuff on here that I would have never heard my own voice singing.”

The introspective “Feel Something,” one of the eventual centerpieces of White Roses, My God, became one of Sparhawk’s first nudges toward what the record was rooting through. Over blips of synth notes, Sparhawk’s pitch-shifted voice mutters, “Can you feel something here?” The track builds and the sentiment shifts, first into a longing for any kind of emotional response (“I want to feel something here”), and eventually a moment of breakthrough (“I think I feel something here”). “That first line came out of me, and it just kept coming and mutating,” Sparhawk explains. “I was still only about seven or eight months into Mim passing away and…” Sparhawk stops. It’s the first time either of us has said her name during the interview. Quietly, he resumes: “Yeah, ‘Feel Something’ was one of the earlier ones that made me pay attention to what was going on.”

In the months after Parker’s passing, Sparhawk’s most immediate network of musical friends and collaborators were the lines of support that kept him going. Be it former Low bassist Zak Sally, the members of Trampled By Turtles, or Cyrus and multi-instrumentalist Al Church — who formed Derecho Rhythm Section with Sparhawk in this period — anytime someone reached out and offered an escape in the form of music or a getaway, it proved to be a valuable lifeline for Sparhawk. “Music kind of became this next language, this common ground,” he says. “I know that’s cliche, but it really is something, when you can coexist and hang with someone and interact on a musical level. Sometimes, that’s everything. Especially when you’re at a point where you’re not gonna be able to fully verbalize. Maybe that conversation isn’t gonna happen for a while. But, with music, you’re together. You’re speaking. It flows. There’s no obligation. There’s no pressure for it to be coherent. You’re not having to be conscious and linear.”

“When people are grieving,” he explains, “at least for me, there’s this part of you that’s like, ‘I really wish I could say something.’ You want to help, but there’s really not much advice for anybody going through that, other than being there for them.” He mentions what it feels like to lose someone who becomes a crucial part of your daily way of living, and how their absence can then completely disrupt your basic patterns of human behavior. “You’ll sit there and see this task in front of you that you need to do, and you know what you need to do, and you just can’t do it. And it took me a long time to realize that it’s because I’m used to having in the back of my brain that this person is over here and they’ll come in and check to make sure I’m doing that right.”