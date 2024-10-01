Frankie Valli Responds After Viral Concert Videos Spark Concerns Of “Elder Abuse”

Frankie Valli and his Four Seasons scored their first #1 hit with “Sherry” in 1962. That was 62 years ago. Frankie Valli celebrated his 90th birthday in May. That’s 360 seasons! He’s still playing live — not just reaching up for falsetto notes but acting out some version of the teenage-love showmanship that made him famous in the first place. Clips of Valli’s performances have been going around on TikTok for a few years, and a recent viral Twitter post claimed that sending Valli out to perform today is tantamount to “elder abuse.”

Whoever keeps sending Frankie Valli out on stage at this point is committing elder abuse. pic.twitter.com/GZisf1Bxw6 — kereD (@i__m__kered) September 29, 2024

In response, Valli has sent a statement to People, claiming that “nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do” and that he’ll keep performing for as long as he possibly can. Here’s Valli’s statement: