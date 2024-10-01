Exactly one month from today, Phil Elverum will return with Night Palace, his first album in five years as Mount Eerie. It comprises a whopping 26 tracks, including “I Walk” and “Broom Of Wind,” which he’s shared already. Today he’s released another one called “I Saw Another Bird.”

If the song title reminded you of a certain 2017 Elverum project, you’ve got the right idea! “Behind the dry smirk of the title (sequelling out from A Crow Looked At Me) there are huge feelings that get opened,” he says in a press release. “We are ridiculous little people toiling on the ground, but the sublime darts around above us always. We can pause, chill, and resume the conversation with the big unknown. This song tells how, in a toe tapping way.”

“I Saw Another Bird” is a toe-tapper, driven by a snappy guitar chug that suddenly bursts into a wash of fuzz. “I can’t remember having crossed a threshold/ Between the dust and the alive,” Elverum sings. Watch the lyric video for the song below.

Night Palace is out 11/1 via P.W. Elverum & Sun.